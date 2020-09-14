Teen dies in Riverview shooting, St. Louis matches 2019 murder total

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl died in a shooting Monday in the city's Riverview neighborhood, police say.

The shooting is at least the 194th homicide of the year in St. Louis, matching the city's total for all of 2019.

Police responded about 6 p.m. to Riverview and Spring Garden drives in a far north section of the city. There they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she later died at a hospital.

Police aren't releasing the girl's age, but they say she is a minor.

Monday's shooting is the first homicide recorded in the Riverview neighborhood this year. One homicide was reported in the neighborhood last year.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.