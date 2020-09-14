 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen dies in Riverview shooting, St. Louis matches 2019 murder total
0 comments
top story

Teen dies in Riverview shooting, St. Louis matches 2019 murder total

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl died in a shooting Monday in the city's Riverview neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting is at least the 194th homicide of the year in St. Louis, matching the city's total for all of 2019. 

Police responded about 6 p.m. to Riverview and Spring Garden drives in a far north section of the city. There they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she later died at a hospital. 

Police aren't releasing the girl's age, but they say she is a minor. 

Monday's shooting is the first homicide recorded in the Riverview neighborhood this year. One homicide was reported in the neighborhood last year. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports