Teen driver charged after eluding police at 130 mph, crashing in north St. Louis County

The driver of the Buick suffered a broken femur and pelvis. The driver of the Camry and a passenger in the Camry were also hospitalized. No additional details were available about those victims.

Police said two people were in the Mercedes: the driver and a passenger. Both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were arrested, county police officer Tracy Panus said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Knowles was the driver or passenger. No information was released about charges against the second person in the Mercedes, and St. Louis city police haven't said if Knowles will face charges in connection with the earlier shooting.

Police found two guns inside the Mercedes as well as shell casings and drugs.

St. Louis police had earlier broadcast a description of the Mercedes to police agencies around the metro area after shots were fired at two city officers about 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The officers, who were in plainclothes and an unmarked vehicle, had been patrolling the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue. St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said the officers saw the Mercedes driving erratically on Emerson.

The officers involved in the shooting and those who later participated in the chase were not injured.