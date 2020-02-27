Teen driver charged after police pursuit, crash in north St. Louis County

The Mercedes left the highway at the exit for Graham and North Hanley roads. It weaved around traffic and into oncoming traffic on Dunn Road, court papers said. The Mercedes then ran a red light at Graham Road and hit a Buick Rendezvous, which flipped several times and hit a Toyota Camry stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Buick suffered a broken femur and pelvis. The driver of the Camry and a passenger in the Camry were also hospitalized. No additional details were available about those victims.

Police said two people were in the Mercedes: the driver and a passenger. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were arrested, said County Policer Officer Tracy Panus.

It wasn't immediately clear if Knowles was the driver or passenger. No information was released about charges against the second occupant of the Mercedes. And St. Louis city police haven't said if Knowles would face charges in connection with the shooting in St. Louis.

Police found two guns inside the Mercedes as well as shell casings and drugs.

No officers were hurt in the chase or the earlier shooting.