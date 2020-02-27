Teen driver charged after police pursuit, crash in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 11:10 a.m. Thursday with prosecuting attorney filing charges against teenager
FLORISSANT — St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged a teenager with assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly led police on a chase and crashed in Florissant, hurting himself and four others.
Sebastian Knowles, 18, is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Knowles lives in the 4000 block of Carrollton Drive in Bridgeton. His bail is set at $50,000 cash.
Police said Knowles was among the injured. Charges were filed while he remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Knowles was in a Mercedes that St. Louis County police began chasing about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The car fit the description of a vehicle whose occupants shot at police officers in St. Louis city earlier in the evening.
The chase, described in court documents, was a wild ride.
Officers in the North County precinct saw a black Mercedes-Benz heading east on Parker Road, near Bellefontaine Road. Police tried to stop the car, but it took off. Police followed it onto Dunn Road. The Mercedes went onto westbound I-270, with police in pursuit.
During the chase, the man driving the Mercedes turned off the car's headlights and taillights as it barreled down the interstate. The car was rushing down the interstate at speeds of 120 to 130 miles an hour.
The Mercedes left the highway at the exit for Graham and North Hanley roads. It weaved around traffic and into oncoming traffic on Dunn Road, court papers said. The Mercedes then ran a red light at Graham Road and hit a Buick Rendezvous, which flipped several times and hit a Toyota Camry stopped at a red light.
The driver of the Buick suffered a broken femur and pelvis. The driver of the Camry and a passenger in the Camry were also hospitalized. No additional details were available about those victims.
Police said two people were in the Mercedes: the driver and a passenger. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were arrested, said County Policer Officer Tracy Panus.
It wasn't immediately clear if Knowles was the driver or passenger. No information was released about charges against the second occupant of the Mercedes. And St. Louis city police haven't said if Knowles would face charges in connection with the shooting in St. Louis.
Police found two guns inside the Mercedes as well as shell casings and drugs.
No officers were hurt in the chase or the earlier shooting.
St. Louis police had earlier broadcast a description of the Mercedes to police agencies around the metro area after occupants of the car shot at two city officers about 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The officers, who were in plainclothes and an unmarked vehicle, had been patrolling the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue.
St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the officers saw the Mercedes driving erratically on Emerson. A man in the Mercedes fired shots at the officers and fled, Woodling said. The city officers weren't hurt and they didn't return fire, she said.
Before St. Louis County police spotted the Mercedes, police in University City chased it a short distance before losing sight of the vehicle, court records say.