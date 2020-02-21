Teen driver crosses into oncoming traffic, hitting St. Charles County officer's patrol vehicle

UPDATED at 10:15 a.m. Friday with names of all involved and additional details, per Highway Patrol report

O'FALLON, Mo. — A teenage driver crossed into oncoming traffic on a two-lane highway Friday and hit a St. Charles County police officer's patrol vehicle head-on, authorities said.

Officer Jason Tillott and two teenage boys in the car that hit him all suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. on Highway P, west of North Main Street in O'Fallon, Missouri. Calling from his damaged SUV, Tillott told dispatchers he was trapped inside. He said the airbags had deployed.

Tillott, 45, suffered minor injuries and was taken to SSM St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake Saint Louis, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A spokeswoman for St. Charles County police, Val Joyner, said Tillott was on duty when the crash happened.

The patrol said Tillott was in a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe heading west on Highway P. Michael Kessler, 17, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was driving east in a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300. The patrol said the Mercedes crossed the center line and hit Tillott's SUV. Kessler and a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger suffered minor injuries.