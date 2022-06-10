Teen driver hits truck parked on shoulder of I-70, killing one of her passengers

ST. LOUIS — One person has died after a teenage girl driving on Interstate 70 hit a truck parked on the shoulder, sheering the doors off the girl's car and throwing one of her passengers to the pavement, police said Friday.

The crash happened just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-70 at Thrush Avenue.

Police have not identified the passenger who died, other than to say he was male. Police said they don't know his age or name. Evita Caldwell, a police department spokesman, said the victim was "possibly an adult."

The driver of the car was a 16-year-old girl, who was uninjured, police said. Another of her passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital and is stable.

Police said the girl was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta east on I-70 in the far right lane. She drove onto the right shoulder and hit the back left corner of a 2016 Volvo tractor truck that was parked on the shoulder.

The impact sheered the doors off the right side of the girl's Jetta. The car rotated and caused the male passenger to be thrown out of the car, police said.

A 26-year-old man who was the truck's driver was uninjured, police said.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.