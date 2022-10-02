Teen dropped off at St. Louis hospital with gunshot wound dies

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man died Friday shortly after he was dropped off at a St. Louis hospital with a gunshot wound, St. Louis police said Sunday.

Corion Love, of St. Louis, was dropped off at a hospital shortly after 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. The vehicle that dropped him off did not remain at the hospital and police have still not determined where the shooting occured.

Love was pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. Friday.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or give an anonymous tip for a possible reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.