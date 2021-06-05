 Skip to main content
Teen drowns in Meramec River
SULLIVAN — A 15-year-old boy drowned Saturday while swimming in the Meramec River.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the teen was swimming when he went under and did not resurface.

No other information was released.

