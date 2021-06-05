Teen drowns in Meramec River

SULLIVAN — A 15-year-old boy drowned Saturday while swimming in the Meramec River.
A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the teen was swimming when he went under and did not resurface.
No other information was released.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
