Teen faces 5 murder charges in connection to quintuple fatal crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One of two teenagers arrested at the scene of a crash that killed five people has been charged with multiple counts of murder, according to court officials.
A spokesman for the St. Louis City Family Court said the 17-year-old is charged with five counts of second-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
The teen's name has not been released because he has not been charged as an adult.
The second teenager arrested at the scene of the crash is charged with one misdemeanor and is not in custody, according to a court spokesman. The teenager did not meet Missouri's legal standards for authorities to keep him detained.
Police said the teen was a passenger in a a stolen Jeep Cherokee on May 6 when it crashed into a minivan carrying seven family members at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue. Before the crash, the Jeep’s driver had refused to stop for police after a license-plate recognition system picked up the plate as stolen, interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said at the time.
Someone in the Jeep fired shots at another car before the crash, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Marshawn D. Stepney, 18, of St. Louis, ran from the scene but was arrested a week later. Police took two teenagers into custody at the scene of the crash.
Stepney has been charged with five counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, two counts of leaving a scene and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.
He is in custody without bail and is scheduled for a bail hearing Friday afternoon.
The crash killed Takera Thompson, 11; Takera’s grandmother, Anngelique Simmons, 56; Takera’s aunt, Rhonda Simmons, 34; and two of Takera’s great-uncles, Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons, 47; and Luther Simmons, 43.
Takera’s 8-year-old sister, Trinity Thompson, and cousin, 15-year-old Anniyasha Wallace, were injured but survived the crash.
This is one of three crashes that led to the NAACP publicly expressing outrage that seven motorists have been killed in crashes involving suspects eluding police over a recent 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, called for other investigative tactics to be used to arrest suspects to avoid endangering motorists.
Relatives of those killed on May 6 have accused officers of contributing to the crash by chasing the stolen Jeep Cherokee.
Authorities maintained last week that a police pursuit did not occur. But a 12-minute news conference failed to answer questions surrounding the extent of police activity leading up to the crash.
The department’s initial crash report states the stolen Jeep Cherokee that caused the crash was “attempting to elude” officers.