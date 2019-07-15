ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot to death inside a vehicle early Monday in south St. Louis.
Davaun Winters, 17, was found shortly before 4 a.m. at a gas station at 4355 South Broadway, near Osceola Street. A 16-year-old boy in the car was uninjured.
Police said they don't know who fired the shots. Homicide detectives are investigating Winters' death. Winters lived in the 3200 block of California Avenue.
The scene is in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood in south St. Louis. Total crime in that neighborhood is down more than 6 percent from the same six-month period last year.
When the shots were fired, another car in the area sped off and crashed. A woman, 31, and a man, 34, in that car were hurt and are being treated at a hospital for injuries from the crash.