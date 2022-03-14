 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen fatally shot in downtown St. Louis loft building during birthday party

Story originally published at 1:30 p.m. March 12. Updated March 14 with more information from city officials. 

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday night in the lobby of a loft building downtown, police said.

Police officers found Terrion Smith shot about 11:20 p.m. inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue, police said. Emergency workers pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

Another man was shot in the ankle at the scene. 

St. Louis Public Safety Director Daniel Isom said Monday that one of the building's units had been rented to host a large birthday party at the time of the shooting. 

Smith had been opening the door and letting people up the elevator during the event, Isom said. 

The shooting "appeared to be targeted," Isom said. 

Isom said it was unclear what rental service the party hosts used to book the unit for the party, but that police were investigating. 

Smith lived in the 4700 block of Newberry Terrace, police said.

Police had no details on potential suspects, and urged anyone with information on the crime to call the city police Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

