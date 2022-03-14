Teen fatally shot in downtown St. Louis loft building during birthday party

Story originally published at 1:30 p.m. March 12. Updated March 14 with more information from city officials.
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday night in the lobby of a loft building downtown, police said.
Police officers found Terrion Smith shot about 11:20 p.m. inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue, police said. Emergency workers pronounced Smith dead at the scene.
Another man was shot in the ankle at the scene.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Daniel Isom said Monday that one of the building's units had been rented to host a large birthday party at the time of the shooting.
Smith had been opening the door and letting people up the elevator during the event, Isom said.
The shooting "appeared to be targeted," Isom said.
Isom said it was unclear what rental service the party hosts used to book the unit for the party, but that police were investigating.
Smith lived in the 4700 block of Newberry Terrace, police said.
Police had no details on potential suspects, and urged anyone with information on the crime to call the city police Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
The teen was one of three men injured; he was shot in the face, but was conscious when taken to a hospital, officers said.
Terrion Smith was found shot inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
The girl was in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself, police said.
Police initially responded to an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.