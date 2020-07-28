Teen fatally shot in Jennings, police say

JENNINGS — A teenager was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in Jennings, police said.
Police said the teenage boy, approximately 17 years old, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue just before noon.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.