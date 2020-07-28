You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen fatally shot in Jennings, police say
0 comments

Teen fatally shot in Jennings, police say

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

JENNINGS — A teenager was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in Jennings, police said.

Police said the teenage boy, approximately 17 years old, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue just before noon.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police tape
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports