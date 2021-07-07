 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen fatally shot in Larimore Park in Spanish Lake area
0 comments
breaking top story

Teen fatally shot in Larimore Park in Spanish Lake area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A teenage boy was fatally shot around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Larimore Park in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County, police said.

Police said the victim, who was shot in the 11800 block of Larimore Road, was about 17 years old, and was involved in an altercation with a male suspect that led to the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The killing adds to the growing number of children injured or killed by gunfire in the region. More than 55 youths have been shot so far this year, with the majority having taken place in the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis County police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210. Those who want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What does it mean to celebrate our nation’s independence?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports