Teen fatally shot in Larimore Park in Spanish Lake area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A teenage boy was fatally shot around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Larimore Park in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County, police said.

Police said the victim, who was shot in the 11800 block of Larimore Road, was about 17 years old, and was involved in an altercation with a male suspect that led to the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The killing adds to the growing number of children injured or killed by gunfire in the region. More than 55 youths have been shot so far this year, with the majority having taken place in the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis County police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210. Those who want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months