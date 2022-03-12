Teen fatally shot on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday night in the lobby of a loft downtown, police said.
Terrion Smith was fatally shot about 11:20 p.m. inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue, police said. Officers called there for a shooting found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was pronounced dead there.
Smith lived in the 4700 block of Newberry Terrace, police said.
Police had no details on potential suspects.
Updated March 12 with identity of shooting victim.
From staff reports
