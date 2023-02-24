UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with victim's name
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was found dead early Thursday in an alley in the Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.
Dontaevion Little, 17, was discovered in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found him after a report of gunfire on the block. Police said it's possible he had been shot but haven't yet confirmed that's how he died.
Homicide detectives are in charge of the investigation. Police said they have no suspects.
Dontaevion lived in the 4000 block of Kennerly Avenue, a half-dozen blocks away from where he died.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
Through Feb. 23, reporters have covered seven shootings involving children; five were fatal.
This list does not include all homicides of children, only the cases involving gunfire.
For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
The girl was a passenger in a car driven by another teen; she was shot in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.
Jayden McCain was shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police found 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon dead in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police said they still are trying to figure out who fired the gun in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church.
Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.