Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Through Feb. 23, reporters have covered seven shootings involving children; five were fatal.

This list does not include all homicides of children, only the cases involving gunfire.

For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.