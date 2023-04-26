UPDATED with additional details on crash after shooting

ST. LOUIS — A teenager died late Tuesday after being shot and crashing in a pickup truck in south St. Louis.

The victim was barely breathing when police found him about 10:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street. He had been thrown from a pickup truck that struck a house. He died later at a hospital.

Police have not released his name. Police initially said he was 19 but later simply described him as being in his late teens.

The teen apparently had been in the pickup with two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy. The pickup was backing up on Chippewa when the shooting happened. The vehicle hit a fire hydrant, and both drivers' side doors were ripped from the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then hit a home.

Police recovered guns at the scene. The three younger teens who were riding in the pickup ran off but were caught by officers. They were treated for minor injuries.