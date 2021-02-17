 Skip to main content
Teen found shot in parking lot in north St. Louis County dies at hospital
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An officer patrolling early Wednesday in Country Club Hills came upon an 18-year-old shooting victim in a parking lot. The teen died at a hospital.

He was found about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue. His name has not been released.

Country Club Hills police asked the St. Louis County Police Department to handle the investigation for Country Club Hills, a city of about 1,200 people. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
