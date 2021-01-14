Teen gets 1 year of probation in accidental killing of 15-year-old in Hazelwood

She said Nguyen was playing with a gun in her older son's bedroom last year and that Malachi was shot when he walked into the room to drop off a load of clean laundry. She said she firmly believes it was an accident.

Last year, Jeffries told the Post-Dispatch she had tried to warn the teens about firearms and that she didn't know then that Nguyen had one in her house.

Charges said Nguyen shot Malachi while loading and unloading a 9mm Taurus gun with a laser sight. After the shooting, Nguyen stayed at the home and admitted the shooting to police; he also told officers where to find the gun.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said Malachi's family insisted Nguyen should be shown mercy and that prosecutors take input from victims and their families during plea and sentencing negotiations.

Nguyen's lawyer, Greg Smith, said "We understand that Ms. Jeffries' heart must be broken and we're grateful that despite that she was able to find it in her heart to treat Timmy like a son and participate in the process."