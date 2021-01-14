 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen gets 1 year of probation in accidental killing of 15-year-old in Hazelwood
0 comments

Teen gets 1 year of probation in accidental killing of 15-year-old in Hazelwood

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A St. Louis teen has been sentenced to one year of probation for accidentally shooting and killing a 15-year-old Hazelwood boy last year while handling a pistol at the boy's Hazelwood home.

Timothy "Timmy" Nguyen, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday in St. Louis County Circuit Court to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 15-year-old Malachi Jeffries on Feb. 27, 2020. Prosecutors dropped one count of armed criminal action in exchange for his plea. Circuit Judge John Borbonus accepted the plea agreement and gave Nguyen a suspended one-year jail term.

Malachi died after being shot at his home in the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive. He was among dozens of St. Louis-area children killed or injured by gunfire last year.

Malachi's mother, Liz Jeffries, said Thursday that Nguyen remains her older son's best friend and that Nguyen is like a son to her. Nguyen was 18 when he killed Malachi.

Malachi Jeffries

Malachi Jeffries, in an undated family photo 

"I'm just thankful that they didn't give him a harsher sentence because that would be like my family going through another devastation," she said Thursday. "He felt so bad and everything. I just want him to succeed. I just want him to have a normal life."

She said Nguyen was playing with a gun in her older son's bedroom last year and that Malachi was shot when he walked into the room to drop off a load of clean laundry. She said she firmly believes it was an accident.

Last year, Jeffries told the Post-Dispatch she had tried to warn the teens about firearms and that she didn't know then that Nguyen had one in her house.

Charges said Nguyen shot Malachi while loading and unloading a 9mm Taurus gun with a laser sight. After the shooting, Nguyen stayed at the home and admitted the shooting to police; he also told officers where to find the gun.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said Malachi's family insisted Nguyen should be shown mercy and that prosecutors take input from victims and their families during plea and sentencing negotiations.

Timmy Nguyen

Timmy Nguyen was charged with manslaughter in the Feb. 27, 2020, shooting death of 15-year-old Malachi Jeffries in Hazelwood.

Nguyen's lawyer, Greg Smith, said "We understand that Ms. Jeffries' heart must be broken and we're grateful that despite that she was able to find it in her heart to treat Timmy like a son and participate in the process."

Malachi attended the Mark Twain Restoration & Re-Entry Center in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, loved basketball, drawing and playing video games, his mother said.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

Oct. 23: 2-year-old injured in Ferguson

A truck and a van collided around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Bermuda Road when the driver of the truck tried to pass the van, police say. The driver …

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports