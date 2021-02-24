Teen girl dead after shooting, fiery crash near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A teen girl died early Saturday after the driver of a car in which she was a passenger was shot several times before the car crashed near Fairground Park.

Christa Medcalf, 17, of the 2000 block of Stillwater Drive in Hanley Hills, was in a car police say was speeding down Natural Bridge Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. The driver, an 18-year-old man not yet identified by police, had been shot several times. He lost control of the car and it into a concrete barrier near Prairie Road. When the car stopped, police say it caught fire.