 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen girl dead after shooting, fiery crash near Fairground Park
0 comments

Teen girl dead after shooting, fiery crash near Fairground Park

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A teen girl died early Saturday after the driver of a car in which she was a passenger was shot several times before the car crashed near Fairground Park. 

Christa Medcalf, 17, of the 2000 block of Stillwater Drive in Hanley Hills, was in a car police say was speeding down Natural Bridge Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. The driver, an 18-year-old man not yet identified by police, had been shot several times. He lost control of the car and it into a concrete barrier near Prairie Road. When the car stopped, police say it caught fire. 

The driver was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. Medcalf died in the blaze.

Police have classified the incident as a homicide. No suspects were identified Wednesday. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories February 24, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports