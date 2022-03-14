 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen girl killed by driver fleeing St. Louis police in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A car fleeing police Sunday collided with another vehicle, killing a 17-year-old girl at West Florissant and Shreve avenues, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Samantha Washington of the 4000 block of Geraldine Avenue.

Washington was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota Avalon that was struck by the  fleeing car about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, just outside Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The Avalon was making a left turn onto Shreve from westbound West Florissant when it was hit by a speeding 2014 Cadillac SRX.

Washington was thrown out of the car and died, police said. The intersection is in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Before the crash, St. Louis SWAT officers had tried to stop the Cadillac. Police didn't say why the tactical officers wanted to stop the car, but it sped off trying to elude police.

The Cadillac headed east on West Florissant with its lights off, then hit the Avalon, police said.

The Avalon's driver was a 28-year-old man. He was injured in the crash but walking around at the crash site when officers arrived.

Police said the man driving the Cadillac ran off after the crash but was arrested shortly after that. He is 24 years old. Police have not released his name or announced any charges.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.

