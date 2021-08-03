 Skip to main content
Teen girl shot and killed in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.

A juvenile male is in police custody, police said. They did not disclose the relationship between the boy and girl.

Police said they got a call about a shooting in the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court shortly before 4 p.m.

The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting happened inside of a home, according to police who have not yet released any further details.

