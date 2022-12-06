Teen girl shot in Lewis Place neighborhood of north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teen girl was shot in north St. Louis on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Page Boulevard and North Taylor Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
Police said the 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and was stable.
Taylor Tiamoyo contributed to this report. This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
From staff reports
