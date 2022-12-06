 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen girl shot in Lewis Place neighborhood of north St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A teen girl was shot in north St. Louis on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Page Boulevard and North Taylor Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and was stable. 

Taylor Tiamoyo contributed to this report. This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News