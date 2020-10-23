 Skip to main content
Teen girl shot in same Greater Ville block where boy was killed one day earlier, 2-year-old shot miles away
ST. LOUIS — A teen girl was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting comes just one day after a 15-year-old boy was shot while inside a car in the same block. The boy's name was Ezell Johnson, police said, and he lived in the same block where he was killed.

The girl shot Friday was possibly in her mid-teens, police said, and she was shot just before 3 p.m in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.  

Earlier Friday, about 2 ½ miles west on Ashland Avenue, near Clara Avenue, a 2-year-old girl was also shot. An unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. and hit the toddler, police said. 

Police said Friday she was stable. 

