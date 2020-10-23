Teen girl shot in same Greater Ville block where boy was killed one day earlier, 2-year-old shot miles away

Emergency workers transport a girl described by police as having multiple gunshot wounds from a house in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The shooting was at the same corner where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A girl watches from the window of a house as officers investigate the scene of a shooting on the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A woman was located on the scene by officers with multiple gunshot wounds. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police officers work at the scene of the shooting of a girl in a house in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The shooting was at the same corner where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon. Following that shooting police erected a tower of cameras tied to the Real Time Crime Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Young children peer from a house where a girl was shot in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The shooting was at the same corner where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A teen girl was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police say.
The shooting comes just one day after a 15-year-old boy was shot while inside a car in the same block. The boy's name was Ezell Johnson, police said, and he lived in the same block where he was killed.
The girl shot Friday was possibly in her mid-teens, police said, and she was shot just before 3 p.m in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Earlier Friday, about 2 ½ miles west on Ashland Avenue, near Clara Avenue, a 2-year-old girl was also shot. An unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. and hit the toddler, police said.
Police said Friday she was stable.
