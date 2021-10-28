 Skip to main content
Teen girl wounded in overnight shooting in Penrose neighborhood, police say
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm about 1:45 a.m. Thursday by someone firing a gun from a car near Camellia and Kossuth avenues, police said.

The teen was dropped off at an area hospital about an hour later, and was in stable condition. 

She told police that she had been walking near the shooting scene in the Penrose neighborhood when she saw someone firing a gun from a red sedan, felt a pain in her arm and realized she had been shot. Police said the teen provided several "inconsistent statements" about the incident.

An investigation is continuing. 

The teen is one of more than 80 juveniles who have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region this year.

