Teen girl wounded, man injured by flying glass after shots fired into car in St. Louis
Teen girl wounded, man injured by flying glass after shots fired into car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot and a man was injured by flying glass after someone fired into their car late Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. on John Avenue, near Bulwer Avenue, just north of Interstate 70, police said.  The area is in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were among those in the car when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire on them, police said. The teen was shot in the abdomen and the man was hurt by glass from a shattered window.

Three people in the car with them were not hurt, police said. The injured man, who was the driver, drove to a hospital. The 17-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital, police said. The driver was treated and released.

Police found two guns inside the victims' car.

