Teen girl wounded, man injured by flying glass after shots fired into car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot and a man was injured by flying glass after someone fired into their car late Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. on John Avenue, near Bulwer Avenue, just north of Interstate 70, police said. The area is in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were among those in the car when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire on them, police said. The teen was shot in the abdomen and the man was hurt by glass from a shattered window.

Three people in the car with them were not hurt, police said. The injured man, who was the driver, drove to a hospital. The 17-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital, police said. The driver was treated and released.

Police found two guns inside the victims' car.

