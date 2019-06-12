A teenager was fatally shot early Wednesday in St. Louis.
Police didn't release the name or age of the female victim, but said she was a teen.
The shooting was at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. She died at the scene.
No additional details were available from police.
That block of Lexington is southwest of Natural Bridge and North Newstead avenues, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Violent crimes, including homicides, rapes and assaults, are up in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to crime statistics. Between December and May, the neighborhood had 76 violent crimes, including four homicides. In the same six-month period the previous year, there were 69 violent crimes, but eight of those were homicides.
