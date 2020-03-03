Teen hurt when shots fired into car in St. Louis County; woman and 2 children escape injury

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle Monday night in north St. Louis County, striking a teenage passenger.
A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car with the teen were not hurt, police said.
The teen, a 15-year-old boy, was hit in the upper body in the 2000 block of Chambers Road about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the teen's injuries are not life-threatening.
The 25-year-old woman driving the car rushed the teen to Christian Northwest Hospital on Graham Road in Florissant. Police learned about the shooting when the hospital notified them about 8 p.m.
Police had no information on a suspect. Authorities said a gunman or gunmen fired shots from a car into the rear of the vehicle the four people were riding in.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.
