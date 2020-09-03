Teen hurt while hanging out of SUV's sunroof in downtown St. Louis has died

ST. LOUIS — A passenger hurt in a downtown St. Louis parking garage last weekend while hanging out a vehicle's sunroof has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.

The victim is identified as William Jordan, 17, of the 5500 block of Eagle Valley Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Police said they were told Wednesday that he had died.

He was among three passengers hurt at the garage at 1000 Spruce Street about 11 p.m. Saturday. They were in an SUV, apparently, hanging out the sunroof, and were either hit the garage's beams or fell out of the vehicle, police said.

The other two injured are a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man. The man was stable, the girl was critically hurt. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, left the scene, police said.

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said she does not think anyone has been arrested or charged in the case. She said she can't provide any additional details on how the passengers were hurt.