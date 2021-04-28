Teen in custody after carjacking, police chase that led to crash

UPDATED at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday with more information.

FERGUSON — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a teen crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from police.

The person injured in the crash was not involved in the chase, police say. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The teen, 16, was taken into custody after the crash, said Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong, who said the teen is charged with tampering, failure to yield and resisting by flight. Armstrong said the teen carjacked the person in Calverton Park, which is where charges will be pursued.

The incident began around noon Wednesday when a person reported they were robbed of their gray Volkswagen at gunpoint on Cady Drive.

Ferguson police say one of its officers saw the stolen vehicle near the 1300 block of Lang Drive and attempted to pull it over.

A passenger in the stolen Volkswagen jumped out of the car and ran, and the juvenile drove away. Police chased the vehicle, and it crashed into another vehicle about two miles away near West Florissant Avenue and Pershall Road.

