Teen killed in early morning crash Saturday in House Springs

HOUSE SPRINGS — An 18-year-old died in a car crash early Saturday morning in House Springs in Jefferson County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Joseph Hale Jr., of House Springs, was heading west on Miller Road around 4:50 a.m. when his Ford F150 went off the north side of the road just past Eagles View Drive and struck a utility pole, troopers said. The truck caught fire.
Paramedics pronounced Hale dead at the scene, according to the crash report. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.