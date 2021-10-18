Teen killed in quadruple shooting was aspiring to become nurse

ST. LOUIS — A teenager killed over the weekend in a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis was a sweet young woman who was studying to become a nurse, said her cousin, former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.

Isis Mahr, 19, died after being shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said. Three other teens also were shot. No other details were released on the shooting, which police said took place in the 8500 block of Church Road.

Chappelle-Nadal said Isis was sweet and “a skilled person with the discipline of an athlete."

“It was nice watching her grow into the young lady that she became. It was just really nice watching her become herself,” Chappelle-Nadal said.

In 2020, Isis graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep, where she played soccer and basketball. The school posted about her on its Facebook page on Monday.