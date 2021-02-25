Teen killed in shooting at Wildwood home

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Thursday with the name of the person who was killed.

WILDWOOD — A 17-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was wounded in a shooting at a home in Wildwood, St. Louis County police said.

Willie Hall, of the 5900 block of Shulte Avenue in St. Louis, was identified Thursday by police. An 18-year-old with Hall also was shot and was expected to survive his injuries.

Hall died at the scene of the shooting Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road in Wildwood.

At least four people were in the home when Hall and the 18-year-old arrived. An altercation occurred that then resulted in the shots being fired, police said.

Investigators say the shooting victims knew the others.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.