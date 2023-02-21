ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The teenage girl killed Saturday during an attempted robbery in St. Charles was a sophomore who played soccer at Liberty High School in O'Fallon, Mo.

Lydia Elking, 15, of Lake Saint Louis, was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood Saturday night near Oak Avenue and Perry Street, just east of Lindenwood University’s campus, police said.

Lydia and a 17-year-old boy drove to the area to meet with people. When they arrived, police said two teenagers walked toward the car, announced a robbery and pulled a gun that they eventually fired into the vehicle, hitting Lydia. She died later at a hospital.

Police have not released details on why Elking and the 17-year-old boy were meeting up with the two teenagers, who are now in custody and charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Liberty High School family," the Wentzville School District wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this time."

Heidi Kleekamp, the girl's varsity soccer coach at Liberty High since the program began in 2013, said Lydia played both varsity and junior varsity as a freshman and had made varsity this year as a sophomore.

“I was just starting to get to know her,” she said. “She is the sweetest kid ever. She is a super hard worker, I think people definitely described her as having a bubbly personality, very outgoing, had a smile that lit up the room.”

“This one is going to hit the Liberty community hard because of how awesome of a person she is.”

Hundreds of people showed up to a commemorative balloon release and prayer Tuesday evening at Liberty High.

Dozens of memorial comments have been left on the last video on Lydia's TikTok account. The video is a montage of pictures and videos dedicated to her mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.