Teen killed in St. Francois County crash is identified

Authorities have identified a teen killed this week in a three-vehicle crash in St. Francois County.

Deputy St. Francois County Coroner Gregory Armstrong identified the teen as 17-year-old Ethan Bryan of St. Francois County.

Bryan was driving a Toyota Corolla west on Highway 8 near Harmon Road when he swerved to avoid hitting another westbound car that had slowed to make a left turn, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Bryan's car struck the left rear of a Chevrolet Impala driven by 21-year-old Aleisha R. Radford of Bonne Terre and then collided head-on with Dodge Ram pickup truck in the eastbound lane of the road, the patrol said. Radford was not injured.

A 16-year-old passenger of Bryan's car was flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the patrol said.

The pickup was driven by 79-year-old George W. Arnold of Cadet, Missouri, who suffered moderate injuries. His passenger, Marie K. Roberts, 67, also of Cadet, suffered minor injuries.

All wore seat belts, the patrol reported.

According to the Park Hills Daily Journal, Bryan was a sophomore at West County High School who was killed after leaving baseball practice with a teammate.

