top story

Teen killed in triple shooting at East St. Louis church

Teen shot and killed at East St. Louis church

A teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 Caseyville Ave. in East St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

EAST ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at an East St. Louis church.

Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church. Two men were also shot but survived.

Police did not immediately specify who fired shots. 

East St. Louis police called Illinois State Patrol to investigate around 2:40 p.m., said ISP spokesman trooper Josh Robinson.

The church is at North 37th Street and Caseyville Avenue in East St. Louis.

Montgomery lived in the 2600 block of Drexel Drive in Cahokia Heights, said St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye Sr. The teen was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

