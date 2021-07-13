Teen killed on bicycle on I-170 was expecting her first child in October

Sha'leah A. Hamblin was expecting her first child, a boy, in two months. The 19-year-old woman sent photos of her growing belly to family members. She bought a car seat and bibs.
"She was counting down the days," cousin Jymira Williams said. "So excited."
"We were planning her baby shower," Williams said, "... and now this."
Her family is preparing this week to bury Hamblin, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 170 early Monday. Hamblin was riding a bicycle home after working as night manager at a McDonald's restaurant in Brentwood.
The crash was reported about 12:20 a.m. Monday on northbound I-170, north of Forest Park Parkway. Police have few clues about who hit her.
Hamblin was ecstatic to be promoted to night manager at the fast-food restaurant, but didn't know how to drive a car, Williams said. She had been catching rides through a ride-sharing program, and her uncle gave her a gift card for the service. But Williams and others aren't sure why she was using the bicycle as transportation to get to and from work.
"We didn't know about the bicycle," Williams said Tuesday. "If we would have known she needed a ride, we would've been there. It was shocking to us she was even riding a bike. Being seven months pregnant, that would be a no-go to us."
Doug Inman, youth pastor at the First Baptist Church of Ferguson, said of Hamblin, "She didn't like taking mass transit because she was getting harassed and catcalls. I knew she rode her bike a lot, but I don't know if she thought it was a quicker way home."
The trek from the restaurant to Hamblin's apartment on Kingsbridge Lane in University City is about three miles. Using the Innerbelt, Inman said she would have gotten off on Delmar Boulevard to get home.
"Sha'leah had a heart and a mind of taking care of what needed to be taken care of, and that's what she thought about the job at McDonald's," Inman said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol doesn't know why Williams was riding in a traffic lane. Hamblin was riding a bicycle in the far left lane of northbound I-170, near the median wall, when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. Hamblin was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.
Hamblin died at the scene and her body was taken directly to the morgue, police said. The fetus also died.
Small pieces of a vehicle were found at the scene and, based on that, police believe the vehicle that hit her is a Chevrolet Camaro of unknown color, and likely has front-end damage.
Hamblin was active in the First Baptist Church of Ferguson youth group, making two mission trips to southeast Texas to help after Hurricane Harvey, Inman said. She and others picked up debris and helped dismantle a home that had been destroyed by the storm.
"She was always smiling," Inman said. "She would take the younger students under her arms and help them with whatever project they were doing. She prayed with them. She was a loving personality."
Hamblin was a recent graduate of McCluer High School in Florissant, where she was on the honor roll, Inman said.
Inman thinks that Hamblin avoided him for a bit, thinking he would be disappointed that she was an unwed pregnant teen. But Inman said he told her he was supportive and that her church family would help her get to doctor's appointments or anything she needed. Inman said the church would help her learn how to drive.
The baby was due in early October, and Hamblin was living with her boyfriend, who was the baby's father. Hamblin did not have life insurance, said Williams, who has organized a fundraiser to help pay for the funeral.
As of Tuesday morning, police were still searching for the driver and car. Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said that part of the highway has no video surveillance cameras to help investigators.
"We don't have a whole lot to go on," Thompson said.
The patrol is asking for help from anyone who might have been in the area and witnessed the crash. Tipsters should call Troop C headquarters at 636-300-2800.