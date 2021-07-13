Teen killed on bicycle on I-170 was expecting her first child in October

Doug Inman, youth pastor at the First Baptist Church of Ferguson, said of Hamblin, "She didn't like taking mass transit because she was getting harassed and catcalls. I knew she rode her bike a lot, but I don't know if she thought it was a quicker way home."

The trek from the restaurant to Hamblin's apartment on Kingsbridge Lane in University City is about three miles. Using the Innerbelt, Inman said she would have gotten off on Delmar Boulevard to get home.

"Sha'leah had a heart and a mind of taking care of what needed to be taken care of, and that's what she thought about the job at McDonald's," Inman said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol doesn't know why Williams was riding in a traffic lane. Hamblin was riding a bicycle in the far left lane of northbound I-170, near the median wall, when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. Hamblin was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

Hamblin died at the scene and her body was taken directly to the morgue, police said. The fetus also died.

Small pieces of a vehicle were found at the scene and, based on that, police believe the vehicle that hit her is a Chevrolet Camaro of unknown color, and likely has front-end damage.