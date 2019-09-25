Updated at 7:30 p.m. with missing girl found safe.
EDMUNDSON — A 16-year-old girl missing from Edmundson was found safe Wednesday in South Dakota by police following a high-speed chase.
The girl, Gabriella Yonko, was with 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge Hills. They were both in police custody in Kadoka, South Dakota.
Police initially sent out a public notice Wednesday morning saying they were searching for a 16-year-old girl who was abducted from her uncle's Edmundson home Monday evening.
Johnson was seen taking Gabriella away in a black 2008 Lexus LS.
Johnson had previously escaped from custody and was known to be "physically violent," according to Edmundson police.
On Wednesday afternoon, Edmundson police said they had received a call from authorities in South Dakota, who told them they had found the car the teen and Johnson were in and had started chasing it.
Spike strips were put on the road but did not stop the vehicle. Once police saw how fast Johnson was traveling, they called the chase off.
However, Johnson's car soon crashed, police say, and it was found empty. Police dogs and helicopters took up the search. By 4:30 p.m. the pair had been located.
Police said Gabriella is safe, and both she and Johnson were taken into custody without further incident.
Authorities gave several spellings of the girl's first name. Edmundson police said Wednesday night they believed it is Gabriel.
Just after midnight Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an "endangered person alert." Edmundson police called it an abduction.
Edmundson, a city of about 800 people, is south of Interstate 70 and near St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the cities of Woodson Terrace and St. Ann.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.