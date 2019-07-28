WELLSTON • A teenager was among two people shot Sunday in what was the second shooting at a Wellston market to occur since Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed there June 23.
A boy, 16, and a man, 30, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds after the shooting about 1:15 p.m. outside Clay’s Wellston Food Market Restaurant, said North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of police.
It was unclear if the two shooting victims were related, Martin said. The gunfire broke out as several shoppers were inside, he said.
Investigators had spoken with witnesses and were looking through surveillance footage from the market, Martin said.
He did not have more details Sunday.
The market, at 6250 Page Avenue, is where North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, 40, was shot by a man June 23 he confronted after the man tried to cash a bad check. That man, along with the man who police believe gave him the check, have been charged with Langsdorf's murder.
On July 3, four people were shot outside the market in a drive-by shooting. All four victims shooting victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police have located a person of interest in the shooting and expect to file charges soon, Martin said Sunday.
The owners of Clay's market have cooperated with police in each shooting investigation, Martin said.
He said the market is a focal point for Wellston, a community of about 2,500 people, and provides an important service for residents.
"But with a lot of that traffic, comes these types of violent incidents," he said.
The market's owners have paid for additional police patrols around the store in the past, Martin said. He said the department is considering again adding extra patrols.