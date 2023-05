Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday afternoon while he was playing video games inside a home in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Derrick Johnson, of University City, was shot multiple times in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue, police said.

Investigators did not specify how many people entered the home, or who Johnson was with at the home prior to the shooting.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.