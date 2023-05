Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the hand Friday afternoon in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, according to police.

A second shot hit a 37-year-old woman who was with the boy around 3 p.m. in the 5900 block of Sherry.

Police said they didn’t find a gun or any evidence of gun use.

Both people were transported to a local hospital, where they were in stable condition.