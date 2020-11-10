Teen shooting victim dropped off at St. Louis hospital has died

ST. LOUIS — A teen shooting victim who was dropped off at a hospital over the weekend has died, police said Tuesday.

The victim is identified as 18-year-old Lavell Chillers of the 5600 block of McLaran Avenue.

St. Louis police said Chillers was dropped off at a hospital Saturday, in critical and unstable condition after being shot somewhere on Etzel Avenue. He died Sunday, police said.

Police said they have no suspects.