Teen shooting victim dropped off at St. Louis hospital has died

ST. LOUIS — A teen shooting victim who was dropped off at a hospital over the weekend has died, police said Tuesday.
The victim is identified as 18-year-old Lavell Chillers of the 5600 block of McLaran Avenue.
St. Louis police said Chillers was dropped off at a hospital Saturday, in critical and unstable condition after being shot somewhere on Etzel Avenue. He died Sunday, police said.
Police said they have no suspects.
