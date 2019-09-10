ST. LOUIS — A teeanger shot a woman Monday who accused him of not helping around the house, police said. A toddler who was with them was unhurt.
The woman, 34, was shot about 2 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue. It is in the city's Carondelet neighborhood. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where police said she was stable.
Police did not disclose the relationship between the teen and the injured woman.
The teen has not been arrested. He ran off after the shooting, police said.
The woman and a man, 50, got into a quarrel with the teenager about him not helping around the house, police said.
The teen "became enraged" and grabbed a gun, police said. He pointed the gun at the 50-year-old man. The 34-year-old woman intervened, police said.
She tried to take the gun from the teen, but in the struggle the gun fired, hitting her in the foot, police said.
A 3-year-old boy was in the home at the time. He was uninjured, police said.
The suspect is being sought on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.