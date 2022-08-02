Teen shot and killed in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.
Jamari Adams, 17, was shot and killed just after 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, near the edge of the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
Adams lived in the same block where he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was available Tuesday morning.
From staff reports
