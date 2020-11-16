Teen shot and killed in Florissant ‘domestic incident’

UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. Monday with additional information about the ages of the people involved.
FLORISSANT — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death Saturday of his 14-year-old cousin in the 1400 block of Waterford Drive.
Police said the 8:15 a.m. shooting stemmed from an argument.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 14-year-old dead of a single gunshot wound.
Florissant police are still investigating the incident and did not release any more information about the incident.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story described the victim as a man based on information from police. The story has been updated.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.
Police, the teen was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Meramec Street around 2 a.m.
The 16-year-old was shot in the arm and leg during an argument with an 11-year-old boy, police said.
A 15-year-old was shot in the face and torso Friday evening in the 3300 block of Nebraska Avenue, police say. The teen was being treated at a …
At St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s trauma center, 105 patients ranging from infants to 20 years old have been treated for gunshot wounds so fa…
The 17-year-old woman had gunshot wounds to her legs; a second victim, 19, arrived at a hospital later.
Police responded about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Interstate 70 and Goodfellow Boulevard. The boy was grazed on the leg.
The girl shot Friday was possibly in her mid-teens, police said, and she was shot just before 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue.…
A truck and a van collided around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Bermuda Road when the driver of the truck tried to pass the van, police say. The driver …
An unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle on Ashland Avenue near Clara Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and hit the toddler, police said.
Investigators said the teen pointed a gun at a man sitting on the front porch of his Tower Grove South home. The man retrieved his own gun and…
The teen Ezell Johnson III was shot inside a car in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue, police said.
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the arm inside a home in the 1300 block of North Garrison Avenue, police said. Few details were available.
Bernadetta Cooper, 40, and her son Doryan Bryant, 6, were shot and killed in their home in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle. Two of the wo…
Police responded for a report of a shooting in north city. There they found the boy shot in the back but conscious and breathing.
Victor Williams Jr., 16, was one of the victims of a double shooting in the 9100 block of Gast Place, near Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry…
Police released few details, but said the infant was grazed in the shooting and was in stable condition.
The shooting marked at least the 194th homicide of the year in St. Louis, matching the city's total for all of 2019.
Cartez McKire Jr., 30, faces counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Dominic Williams-Wood, 17, of Fenton.
A St. Louis man and a Pagedale woman, both 18 years old, were killed and a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a triple shooting in north St. Louis.
Police responded about 10:20 p.m. to the 3700 block of Nebraska Avenue for a report of a shooting. The teen was conscious and breathing when p…
Aug. 14: 8-month-old injured in shooting on border between Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods
The 8-month-old girl was shot in the arm about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place, off Page Boulevard.
In all of last year, 13 children died by homicide in the city. The rising number of child victims mirrors the city’s overall homicide tally, w…
Police responded about 6:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a residence in the 3800 block of Melba Place. There they found the boy dead wit…
A boy, 6, was shot in the hand in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, police said.
Victrail Mora was shot before 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble Street. He was found near the curb outside his home, and he died at a hospital.
Police said Wednesday that Torrion Waller had gotten into a vehicle in front of his home in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue, and a short time l…
Marcus Moore, 17, of the 1200 block of Sells Avenue, was one of two people killed in a triple shooting in the 1500 block of Switzer.
The incident happened at about 12:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gravois Avenue, near Gustine Avenue.
He told police he was on his porch in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. when shots rang out from a passing SUV.
A 14-year-old boy was wounded in the foot during a drive-by shooting, marking at least the 30th child age 17 or younger to be shot in St. Loui…
A 15-year-old was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after Princeton Washington was killed about 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block o…
The boy, shot on July 4, died several days later. He was shot in the 4200 block of Page, possibly by a stray bullet, officers said.
A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide and a young boy was found critically injured, police said.
A boy, 4, was killed in an accidental shooting at a home in Berkeley, police said.
Demauryon Smith, 16, of Belleville, was found with gunshot wounds to his torso about 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Washington Street, po…
17-year-old Jaquelle Brown, of the 4600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was found shot several times in the 4600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Police said a woman and her 4-year-old child were injured when their vehicle was struck by gunshots in north St. Louis. The child suffered min…
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot at the John DeShields housing complex, Illinois State Police said. A 3-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy …
The woman suffered a wound to her buttocks and the roughly 4-year-old child was hurt in his leg and foot after the boy found the gun on or nea…
At 1:56 a.m., two people shot in the Bevo Mill neighborhood were found in an alley near the 4200 block of Neosho Street. A 16-year-old girl, A…
A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire on the car he was in, police said. An 18-year-old has been charged.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of North 15th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood.
The incident took place about 10:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
The 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting about 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Trampe Drive,…
An 8-year-old in a vehicle was hit by gunfire, along with another passenger, a 54-year-old man, and a 26-year-old who was firing at another adult.
Malik Valley, 15, was shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue, St. Louis Police said. Valley lived in that block.
The girl was riding in an 18-year-old man's car in the 1400 block of North Market Street when a man they knew fired shots into the vehicle, hi…
A teenager who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital. Officers believe the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Union.
The 14-year-old was with two other juveniles who stole a car, police said. They then became involved in an altercation with occupants of a pic…
A 17-year-old male was shot in the hip in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive. William Adams, 16, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was found in a yar…
A 15-year-old boy had been shot at least once in the lower body during a drive-by shooting, police said. The incident happened near the inters…
Police responding to a Shotspotter alert at 1:27 p.m. found a 17-year-old male in the 10100 block of Cloverdale Drive who had been shot at lea…
St. Louis Children's Hospital treated 12 children in March, eight in April and 11 so far in May. Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in May h…
The teen, 15, was shot shortly after 4 p.m. near the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue.
The teen was identified by police Friday as Dorian Perkins, 16, of the 4300 Block of Page Avenue.
McKenzie Murphy died after being shot in the head, authorities said. Authorities have released few details about the shooting, including wheth…
A 13-year-old boy who was shot by a 16-year-old acquaintance Saturday afternoon, May 9, died several days later from his injuries, according t…
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 12-year-old struck in the wrist by a fragment or debris. The two were among three boys climbing th…
A 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were among those in the car when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire on them, police said. The…
A man from St. Louis County was charged after shooting two teens he found in his stolen car, police said. The man allegedly fired at the peopl…
Larry Jordan, 17, of the 5000 block of Alaska Avenue, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 45…
Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of La Motte Lane just after noon and found the injured child "conscious and alert," a statement fro…
Ean McMiller, 16, was found bleeding on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Police said Ean was rushed to a h…
A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.
Nakyah Durham, 12, was accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, 15.
The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. Police said the three were shot in the "lower body," and the wounds were not l…
A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle, striking a teenage passenger. A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car …
Malachi Jeffries, a 15-year-old boy from Hazelwood who was shot by an older teen loading and unloading a gun, police said. The boy with the gu…
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old shot two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. The victims' injuries are…
A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed Ruthondrea Chamberlain, the woman's 17-year-old …
A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.
Robert C. Patrick was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and child endangerment, all felonies, after an August be…
Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m. In July, a 14-year-old, Marcus Ursery, was certifie…
The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…
Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.
Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.
