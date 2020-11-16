 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen shot and killed in Florissant ‘domestic incident’
0 comments

Teen shot and killed in Florissant ‘domestic incident’

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. Monday with additional information about the ages of the people involved.

FLORISSANT — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death Saturday of his 14-year-old cousin in the 1400 block of Waterford Drive. 

Police said the 8:15 a.m. shooting stemmed from an argument.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 14-year-old dead of a single gunshot wound. 

Florissant police are still investigating the incident and did not release any more information about the incident.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story described the victim as a man based on information from police. The story has been updated.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

Oct. 23: 2-year-old injured in Ferguson

A truck and a van collided around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Bermuda Road when the driver of the truck tried to pass the van, police say. The driver …

Police car
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports