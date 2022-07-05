Teen shot and killed in Kingsway West neighborhood

Updated at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The boy was identified Monday as Makahyah Griffin. He lived in the same block, near the edge of the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, where he was killed.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on July Fourth. Griffin traveled to a fire station in the 5200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, authorities say, before he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police do not have a suspect in the killing.

At least 56 children have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region this year, according to a Post-Dispatch tally.

