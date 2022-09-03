 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot and killed in South St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old died in a shooting in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood on Friday.

Police say the shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

