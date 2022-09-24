Teen shot and killed in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE — A teenage boy was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

St. Louis County police said they responded to a call for a vehicle accident just before 4 p.m. Tayvion Whitby, 16, of the 4500 block of Morganford Avenue in St. Louis, was one of two occupants in a car that had struck a utility pole in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road. Whitby, who had a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in the car suffered minor injuries related to the traffic accident.

Police said the shooting appeared connected to a nearby robbery in the 1200 block of Edlor Drive about a mile to the north.

Police did not specify whether Whitby was the victim of the robbery.

The investigation is active, police said. Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).