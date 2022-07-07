 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot at playground in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot late Wednesday just south of Downtown, in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. 

The boy told police he was at a playground in the 1400 block of Rutger Street just before 11 p.m. when someone fired shots at him.

Police say the boy was uncooperative and would not provide further details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

