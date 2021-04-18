Teen shot in arm in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood early Sunday

A teenage boy was shot in the arm and another teen boy with him was shot at in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, just north of Natural Bridge Avenue.
Police responded to a hospital where the first victim, 16, arrived with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was uncooperative with police and provided conflicting statements about what happened, police said. But police learned that he and another male teen, 15, were walking to a party when unidentified people inside a white van fired shots at them. The other teen was not hurt.
Police continue to investigate.
