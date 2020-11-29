 Skip to main content
Teen shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder in the 1000 block of North 9th Street in the Downtown neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. and found the teen conscious and breathing.

No further information was provided.

The per capita rate of violent crime downtown has increased this year from what it was over the same six month period in 2019.

