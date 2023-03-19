ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head early Sunday in south St. Louis.

Police were called at around 2:42 a.m. to a home in the 7800 block of Decatur Drive in St. Louis' Boulevard Heights neighborhood. Police said the incident appears accidental or self-inflicted.

Both homicide and child abuse divisions were called to the scene, though it's unclear from the news release from police whether the teen died from his injuries.

Police said it had no other information and would provide more details on Monday.